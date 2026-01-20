John Harbaugh Says It Was 'Great' President Trump Pushed Him And The Giants Together

Harbaugh says it's 'cool' that Trump posted about him taking the job, and suggests owner John Mara may have influenced the president's post

The President of the United States typically has strong persuasive powers and New York Giants coach John Harbaugh pretty much confirmed that about Donald Trump at his introductory press conference on Tuesday.

Trump, you should know, wanted the Giants to offer Harbaugh the job and he wanted Harbaugh to take it.

He told his 11.5 million followers on Truth Social.

Harbaugh: Giants Most Iconic Franchise

Done. And done.

"It feels really great, and I'll tell you, I also noticed on that post he said take the job, so I thought John Mara might've had something to do with that," Harbaugh said. "So, I don't know, but it's cool, and it's sports, you know, it's sports.

"And everybody's excited, everybody follows it. At every level, people follow football, they follow the Giants, they follow the National Football League. Like we said, it's the biggest sport, you know? And this is, it's the most iconic franchise in the biggest sport, so here we are."

Giants Have Non-Liberal Head Coach

That sound you just heard was the heads of New York media exploding as the Giants' new head coach embraced and obviously enjoyed the idea of Donald Trump getting involved in the team's search for a new head coach.

Liberal New York is going to have to learn that Harbaugh is a much different person than perhaps they're used to.

The town that just elected socialist Zohran Mamdani – who multiple NFL owners dislike – has its second-oldest professional sports franchise (Yankees are first) headed by a friend of the current president.

To catch you up, Harbaugh and his brother Jim visited Trump at the White House before the 2025 NFL season began.

Harbaugh Brother Visited With Trump

And Jim Harbaugh loved the trip.

And John Harbaugh loved the trip to the point he checked a Trump-hating reporter in Baltimore about it.

So there is practically no chance Harbaugh is going to draw back on speaking his mind about his obvious appreciation for the current president.

And the current president is unlikely to stop making his opinion known about the Harbaughs – especially John, who now coaches in the city Trump helped to build as a real estate developer.