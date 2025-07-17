Jim Harbaugh Talks About Meeting Trump And Compares First Day Of Training Camp To Birth Of Christ

JIm Harbaugh is different, ladies and gentlemen, and if you doubted that before Thursday all one had to do was tune in to his press conference in advance of the Los Angeles Chargers' first day of their 2025 training camp.

It was epic.

During his 29 minutes speaking with reporters, Harbaugh shared his thoughts about meeting President Donald Trump weeks ago and his time with six other presidents over the years. He talked about catching 22 foul balls at Major League Baseball games over the years. He talked about meeting Pope Francis.

And he talked about how the opening of camp is like flying in an airplane, or being on a locomotive, or celebrating New Year's Day, or being back for the first day of school, or the birth of Jesus Christ.

And I hereby nominate the Chargers second-year head coach for national treasure status because that was truly something.

About the Trump meeting:

Harbaugh Shares Details Of Trump Meeting

"That was great," Harbaugh said, discussing it for the first time publicly. "There's a lot of gratitude there to be invited to the White House to meet the president with my family, my mom and dad. President Trump was just great to my mom and dad. That meant so much. My brother [Baltimore Ravens coach] John [Harbaugh], his daughter Allison, my two daughters [Addison and Katherine], my sister Joanie and niece Ainsley. So there was nine of us and it was great.

"I mean, who gets invited to the White House with eight other family members and doesn't go? Nooobody.

"There's also another cool factor to me in like I've met seven presidents. There's been [46] and I've met seven of them."

Harbaugh said he's met Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, George Bush Sr., Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Harbaugh also met Joe Biden when he was vice president.

"Pope Francis, can't leave him out," Harbaugh added randomly. "Not a president but doesn't get any higher, doesn't get any better than Pope Francis. I think seven presidents, four first ladies, I've caught 22 foul balls in games. Legit … I'm really proud of that."

Harbaugh Presser Takes Twists And Turns

And now we're in a Harbaugh stream of consciousness and the ride is amazing. He explained when and where he caught the foul balls and his strategy for collecting so many – he goes to the ground instead of reaching up because very few people catch the balls on the fly.

Back to Trump…

"We'd never met before and John had never met him before," Harbaugh said. "No prior relationship, just the opportunity. And you meet presidents, they're leaders of the free world. There are things to be gleaned from each and every one of those leaders.

"Even though they're saying different things and believe in different things, they really believe in what they're doing, and they all care about the country. That's something that resonated. And their work ethic comes through so much.

"Met President Trump at 4:30, 4:45, and then it was after 5, and we were still talking. You could tell he wasn't going to be the first to leave. I'm sure he wanted to go get dinner or something. And he's super-observant. Really engaged.

"For all presidents, respect for them and the big job they're doing."

Trump Interested In Justin Herbert

Harbaugh said he and Trump did talk about football. Trump, the coach said, wanted to know about Justin Herbert and what the Chargers are doing to advance their quarterback's career.

"I said, ‘That’s top of mind, Mr. President,' " Harbaugh said. "He [Trump] is very knowledgeable about all sports and especially football."

Eventually this press conference, convened on the first day of training camp practice for the Chargers, did address the opening of training camp. And even that was not without hyperbolic phrasing from Harbaugh.

"Excitement is there and great day where we're the big locomotive moving. We get the plane moving down the runway and no mistakes, no injuries," Harbaugh said.

"It's all excitement. It a homecoming. It's all the best words in the English language I associate to the first day of football.

"It's being reborn. It's the start of the year. Some would think it's January 1st. Those espoused to Catholicism, Christianity would think it's the birth of Christ. Us in football, it's the first day of training camp."