President Donald Trump Wants John Harbaugh Coaching The New York Giants

Trump posts on Truth Social as Harbaugh weighs options from multiple NFL teams including Dolphins and Giants

It's no secret President Donald Trump is very involved in sports, particularly the NFL, and he's a fan of the Harbaugh coaching family.

So it should come as little surprise when there's a major question about both the league and John Harbaugh, the leader of the free world is going to have an opinion.

And he's going to make that opinion known to millions of people.

Trump Wants Giants Hiring Trump

So the decision from the Oval Office is in:

Trump wants the New York Giants to hire the recently fired Harbaugh.

"Without question," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account Saturday afternoon.

And he doesn't want Harbaugh hedging on a choice. He wants Harbaugh to accept the Giants' coaching vacancy.

Sorry, Dolphins, Falcons, everybody else.

Harbaugh, it should be known, has options. And so do the Giants.

Trump Wants Harbaugh Taking The Job

Harbaugh is spending this weekend deciding on three or four teams he believes to be a fit for him. He intends to study their overall rosters, ownership, and quarterback situation.

And then he's expected to begin taking interview requests next week.

The Giants have been in contact, as have the Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and others.

Trump doesn't care about that list. Trump commands special forces that can fry your little lists with secret weaponry.

The President wants Harbaugh in New Jersey.

"Take the job!!!" he wrote.

No Delay From Giants, President Demands

The Giants, who fired head coach Brian Daboll during the season, have already interviewed former Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, former Falcons coach Raheem Morris, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph (via zoom), Broncos special teams coach Darren Rizzi (via zoom), interim coach Mike Kafka, and former Raiders coach Antonio Pierce.

They're expected to speak with former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy and Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen, who is leading the search for the club, has been busy.

Yeah, um, Trump doesn't care about that.

Harbaugh is your guy, Trump believes.

Trump Hosted Harbaugh Family

Trump has been on this issue for some time now.

He posted earlier this week that somebody, anybody, should hire Harbaugh immediately because he considers the coach to be outstanding.

Trump hosted both Jim Harbaugh and John Harbaugh at the White House before the 2025 NFL season began.

So here are the questions that loom:

Does Trump know something about Harbaugh's mindset and is thus trying to convince him to take the job?

Does Trump sense the Giants, which definitely value Harbaugh as their top candidate prior to the interview, sense any delay coming from the team?

This should all play out in the next week. And it's a good bet the President will continue to chime in.