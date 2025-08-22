John Harbaugh Continues To Promote God By Tying Lamar Jackson Health To Answered Prayer

John Harbaugh says 'God came through' after quarterback's X-ray comes back negative

The Baltimore Ravens, you must know, are an NFL team that tries to stay close to God, and it starts with coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Well, it just so happens both men were on their knees during the last 48 hours.

Answered Prayer: Jackson Fine

Jackson, the team's most important player, left practice Wednesday after injuring his lower leg. And that immediately led to some concerns on social media that the Ravens' season was over before it even began, because that's what a serious Jackson injury would mean.

Jackson had an X-Ray on a foot – it wasn't specified which – and that was negative. And although Jackson did not work out with his team on Thursday, Harbaugh reported everything is fine.

"It was a big relief," Harbaugh said. "I told the [team], I said, ‘Prayers do get answered, because I was praying.’

"I was praying, and God came through. But yes, he is good."

Prayers answered.

Ravens Go To God A Lot

And the way Harbaugh framed this is on brand because the Ravens go to God a lot.

Just days ago, Jackson shared a post on X by conservative influencer Charlie Kirk about Jesus Christ and craziness ensued.

Harbaugh often shares scripture at his postgame press conferences. And he does this in victory and defeat.

And last year, the Ravens dedicated winning the AFC North to God.

So if Harbaugh was trying to teach his players a lesson about praying, it worked. And if he was trying to put God on a platform in the media that often ignores God, it worked.

That's because both ESPN and The Athletic ran with the narrative that the Ravens coach credited prayer for his quarterback escaping a scary situation.

No Damage To Lamar Jackson

"There's no damage or anything like that," Harbaugh said. "I'm sure it's a little sore today, so we just kept him inside, but he's fine. He's going to be good."

But even after we found out the prayers were answered, people in the world showed their profound lack of understanding about prayer.

Adam Schefter, who I've known for about 25 years and does great work for ESPN, went on air and speculated the Jackson injury was more serious than the Ravens initially let on.

"If it was anything that was nothing, [Harbaugh] wouldn't have to pray …" Shefty said.

Yeah, wrong.

People of faith pray about everything.

We Should Pray About Everything

We pray when we wake up and ask God for a good day. We pray when we go to bed and ask God for good rest. We pray about our health, our family, our cars (which we don't want breaking down). We pray over our bodies and the aches and pains that must go.

We pray for God's blessings, which are innumerable.

We pray for safety. We pray for success. For victory.

We know God is intimately interested in our lives, and so we share everything with him in prayer. And, no, he's not too busy. God is able.

Prayer is not just a hotline to God that we pick up only if we need him. The Bible tells us to pray without ceasing.

John Harbaugh was probably doing that over Lamar Jackson.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!