The Baltimore Ravens Dedicated Their AFC North Winning Season To God

We all know the Baltimore Ravens won their second consecutive AFC North title late Saturday night with a victory in their season-finale, and afterward coach John Harbaugh reminded his players who gets the glory for the accomplishment: God.

Because the Ravens dedicated their 2024-25 to Him.

Who knew?

Harbaugh: 'To God Be The Glory'

After their victory over the Cleveland Browns, Harbaugh gathered his team in their locker room and, with everyone on their knees prior to reciting a team prayer, the coach reminded everyone about their season-opener at Kansas City on Sept. 5.

That was the NFL's season-opening game and at that game, the Ravens

"Remember going back to K.C., I think back to K.C. before the game, we said before the game that we were going to dedicate the season to each other and to God," Harbaugh reminded his team. "We said to God be the glory."

The Ravens didn't have a perfect season. There were trials. The team started out with consecutive losses.

There were pitfalls.

The defense stunk for a couple of months early on, giving up over 30 points in six of seven games from late September to early November.

Baltimore Ravens Overcame ‘Heat’

"And you guys, I don't know what you did or if you thought about that every single day, or you just came to work and took care of business every single day, because there was a lot of heat," Harbaugh told his players. "A lot of shade being thrown, a lot of talk. And not one time, I never heard one time, one player or one coach point the finger or show any frustration or anything other than support for one another and just come to work every single day and worked as hard as he could – in the weight room, on the practice field, in the meeting room, anywhere.

"It's just a bunch of guys that love ball and love one another. A bunch of guys that love ball and love one another and want to do it for something greater than themselves. To God be the glory."

This is fantastic.

One reason it is so cool is that the NFL has a reputation – perhaps even with some of you reading this – that is cold-hearted and full of criminals or greedy people.

But amid that reputation that does have some roots in facts, there is an entire team agreeing to dedicate its entire season to God.

And the Raveens are not just doing this behind closed doors. We know this because the franchise put out Harbaugh's postgame remarks to his players on Sunday morning.

Ravens Recite The Lord's Prayer

And the Ravens didn't cut out the coach's words about God. They put it out for everyone to see. They began the video with the entire team on its knees before prayer.

The prayer?

The Lord's prayer found in the Bible's books of Matthew and Luke:

"Our Father who is in heaven," Harbaugh began.

And then the entire team joined in …

"Hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come, thy will be done on Earth, as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For yours is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever. Amen"

The Ravens didn't cut out the Lord's prayer, which is Jesus Christ showing his disciples (and us) how to pray.

Something is happening in the NFL, folks. The legacy media ignores it because it believes it makes you uncomfortable or even offends.

God Is Present In the NFL

Some people would say God is too busy to care about football, which of course is ridiculous because He cares about all of us, including the football players.

These players and coaches and teams don't care what anyone thinks or does. They're in faith.

The Kansas City Chiefs are in faith.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is very bold about his faith.

There are too many examples to cite here. The point is these teams and individuals are driven not just by a desire to succeed. Sure, there is that. But there is a greater source at their core – to whatever degree they embrace that source.

"Good things happen, man," Harbaugh said. "You get rewarded for that."

And so the Ravens are moving forward. They are the No. 3 seed in the AFC.

"We know who we are, we know what we chasing," defensive lineman Michael Pierce said.

"We ain't finished," quarterback Lamar Jackson said, "so we just getting started right now."