Baltimore Ravens Win AFC North As Lamar Jackson Makes MVP Closing Argument

By the third quarter of this one, Lamar Jackson was throwing a touchdown pass and celebrating the score before the football had reached his wide receiver's hand. So, yes, the Baltimore Ravens and their quarterback had a great afternoon.

Jackson Does Larry Bird Impersonation

Jackson looked like a latter day Larry Bird signaling to everyone he's No. 1 after throwing up his final shot in a three-point shooting contest – before the ball went in the hoop.

It was that kind of day for everything Baltimore.

The Ravens delivered a full-throated argument that they will have to be reckoned with during the coming NFL postseason.

The team clinched the AFC North division title and the No. 3 seed in the postseason. That means the Ravens will host the No. 6 seed – either the Pittsburgh Steelers or Los Angeles Chargers – in next weekend's Wild Card round.

The first four spots are locked in for the AFC tournament:

1. Kansas City Chiefs.

2. Buffalo Bills.

3. Ravens.

4. Houston Texans.

Lamar Jackson Makes History

Jackson, meanwhile, made his final statement in the MVP race.

And it's compelling.

Jackson threw 2 TD passes without an interception. He finishes his season with 41 TD passes and only 4 interceptions.

Jackson also eclipsed the 4,000-yard mark and finishes the season with 914 rushing yards, becoming the first player in NFL history to author that combination. Jackson's 5,028 total yards is more than nine NFL teams heading into their final games.

The Ravens, by the way, are not a one-man team.

… So Does Derrick Henry

Did we mention Derrick Henry was mostly contained by the Ravens. Until he wasn't.

The Browns limited Henry to 8 rushing yards in the first half. And then Henry added 130 more rushing yards and two touchdowns in the second half.

Henry

Henry eclipsed the 1,800-yard mark for the season and that makes him the first player in NFL history with 1,800-plus rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.

The Ravens, by the way, had among the worst defenses in the NFL the first two months of the season. That has changed.

Ravens Defense Also Showed Up

The secondary has tightened up. Coach John Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Zachary Orr have adjusted the scheme.

And suddenly, the unit has limited opponents to 17 points or less in four consecutive games.

It was the defense that put the cap on this game with an interception by Michael Pierce.

Pierce is a 355-pound nose tackle and looks every calorie the part.