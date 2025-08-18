Lamar Jackson Shares Charlie Kirk Post About Jesus And Fake News Craziness Ensues

Lamar Jackson is obviously a believer or, like many of us, is doing his best to be. So, even a casual inspection of his social media accounts shows reposts of Bible verses and sayings and, over the weekend, a Charlie Kirk post proclaiming Jesus Christ.

That one got some attention.

Jackson Faith Gets No Attention Until Now

None of Jackson's other posts got much media attention – perhaps because the media doesn't want to cover or herald to the public that one of the NFL's best players is espousing Jesus Christ and sharing Scripture.

But that changed when Jackson reposted Kirk's post.

Then it got political for some people because, well, Kirk is political.

He is best known as the founder and president of Turning Point USA, a nonprofit organization established in 2012 that focuses on promoting conservative values among young people, especially on college campuses.

Charlie Kirk Center Of Repost

Kirk holds rallies around the country and draws students (and others) who generally agree with his conservative views about politics (he supports President Trump), religion (he's born-again), and things such as abortion (he is pro-life).

That has made Kirk the target of scrutiny for what he believes and some things he has said. Some call him antisemitic for being Christian, some call him Zionist for supporting Israel. Watching people walk that tightrope is curious sometimes.

There's also the usual accusations of racism, and illegal immigrant hate.

So when Jackson reposted Kirk, the media could not look away because, well, clicks.

That's when the Daily Mail wrote about Jackson sparking "a liberal meltdown."

And The Mirror authored a headline that said, "Lamar Jackson slammed after reposting controversial right-wing activist."

Fake News Is Fake Newsing

In true fake news fashion, both offered anonymous quotes allegedly harvested from X as evidence of Jackson being "slammed" or liberals melting down. Both also offered a couple of anonymous quotes of people supporting Jackson.

And this is where facts blur with journalism. Both outlets decided to take a handful of reactions on either side and write Jackson got "slammed" and people are universally melting down.

Because, again, a handful of anonymous people reacted.

I breathe on X and a handful of people react. Does that mean I'm getting "slammed" and people are melting down?

Let's provide social media, the leftist media, and the people slamming and melting down a fact check: Christianity and belief in God is going to be a problem for you in the coming years.

Christian identification rose from 45 percent in 2023 to 51 percent by 2025 among Gen. Z.

In the UK, where the Mirror and Daily Mail originate, belief in God among 18-24-year-olds rose dramatically from 16 percent in Aug. 2021 to 45 percent in Jan. 2025.

Ravens, NFL Aren't Slamming Jackson

And this:

The Baltimore Ravens are not going to slam Jackson or melt down. Their coach, John Harbaugh, is Catholic and has a long history of quoting scripture at his press conferences and, here's an inconvenient truth, the Ravens pray after each game.

They also dedicated the AFC North title last year to God.

And nobody melted down. And no media other than OutKick really wrote about it because the media is generally secular or anti-God.

The NFL also isn't going to slam Jackson for reposting a political pundit/activist.

It's too busy drawing its own political activism and punditry on its fields across the league to worry about a social media repost such as this.

Jackson Newsworthy But Not This

So it would be good to stop the breathless trumpeting of events as if the apocalypse has arrived. It hasn't.

It is fair to make the point that Jackson did what he did. It is fair to point out where he stands on his views. That's newsworthy.

We know Jackson is a Christian. And he's sharing the Word.

We don't know if he knows Kirk or not. We don't care that half-a-dozen people agreed or didn't agree with Jackson joining Kirk's post.

We do know some media companies are desperate for attention and their blaring headlines announcing CONTROVERSY are overplayed.