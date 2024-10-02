John Daly Loses Home During Hurricane Helene

Golf great and party aficionado John Daly revealed that he lost his home due to last weekend's devastating Hurricane Helene storms that ripped through Florida and beyond.

Daly, who I had just seen and interviewed on Wednesday in Nashville, posted a photo of Helene's radar map on Thursday on his Instagram Story while writing, "Please be safe during Hurricane Helene!"

However, just two days later, the golf legend updated his fans via a Facebook post to let them know that he and his family were safe, but their Clearwater, Florida, home did not make it, according to Sports Illustrated.

HURRICANE HELENE'S FULL DEVASTATION STILL NOT REALIZED

"For everyone that has reached out, my family are all safe, but all our homes are not as water is pouring out of every crevice. Total loss and devastation after living here all my life! I still cannot imagine ALL we have lost, but we are SAFE and all can be replaced! Praise God!" the 58-year-old posted on his social media accounts.

Daly would then travel to Alabama to be a part of Donald Trump's entourage along with Kid Rock as they all attended the Georgia vs Alabama football game in Tuscaloosa. Trump then went to North Carolina to show his support for the devastated residents and first responders, while President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have still not done so.

Many sports teams and athletes have started to donate and offer resources to those in the affected areas, including Dana White pledging $100,000 as well as Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper donating $3 million.

ATHLETES STEPPING UP TO HELP PEOPLE

In the golf world, not only did Daly lose his house, but Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia also suffered substantial damage.

"Our Augusta community has suffered a catastrophic and historic impact from Hurricane Helene. We currently are assessing the effects at Augusta National Golf Club. In the meantime, our focus and efforts are foremost with our staff, neighbors and business owners in Augusta. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as well as everyone throughout Georgia and the Southeast who have been affected." Chairman Fred Ridley said in a statement.

Over 160 people have been confirmed dead so far with hundreds still missing as the extent of Hurricane Helene continues to draw Katrina-like comparisons.