CBS Moderator Norah O'Donnell Crushed For Biased 'Climate Change' Approach To Hurricane Helene: REACTIONS

CBS moderator Norah O'Donnell shocked audiences at home after she turned a question about Hurricane Helene — which ravaged western North Carolina (Appalachia) — for the vice presidential candidates into a discussion about climate change.

Rather than discuss the ongoing suffering in N.C., O'Donnell framed the question for J.D. Vance (R) and Tim Walz (D) exactly how you'd expect a CBS journalist: without any substance or regard for the lives affected on the ground.

"The storm could become one of the deadliest on record. More than 160 people are dead and hundreds more are missing," O'Donnell started her question before dipping into climate change lunacy to force Vance into an answer.

O'Donnell continued: "Scientists say climate change makes these hurricanes larger, stronger, and more deadly because of the historic rainfall. … Senator, what responsibility with the Trump administration have to try and reduce the impact of climate change?"

Sticking to climate change amid a real tragedy was a ridiculous approach.

O'Donnell's question skirted by without any regard for a fact-check, which didn't surprise many when It comes to CBS' coverage.

O'Donnell's absurd line of questioning prompted criticism of the journalist's bias. Viewers called it another example of a 3-on-1 debate.

The Category 4 Storm has produced winds of more than 100 MPH, heavy rain and flash flooding.

Similar to the CBS moderator, Tim Walz's responses have leaned toward making a political point based on their party rather than addressing the people affected.

On Iran's attack on Israel, Walz's response used the question to take shots at Donald Trump as a liability for the nation based on his ties to dictators.

There were no wars under Trump, and the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration is overseeing the carnage going on in the Middle East.

But Walz doesn't want to spend time talking about the harsh reality.

"When our allies see Donald Trump turn toward Vladimir Putin and North Korea … they won't stay committed," Walz said, reacting to the attack on Israel, positing Kamala as a superior leader on the international stage.

The debate has gone off the hinges several times: from J.D. Vance's trolling of Kamala's "middle-class family" slogan to the muting of mics for both candidates when they started to … you know … debate!

