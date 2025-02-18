Texans RB Joe Mixon Off The Hook For Ridiculous 25K Fine By NFL

The NFL royally screwed up by fining Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon $25,000 back in January over ‘criticisms’ he directed at refs after playing the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mixon got a little slap on the wrist for supposedly criticizing officials.

The plot twist: it wasn’t even him.

The NFL, in their infinite wisdom, grabbed a quote from ex-NFLer TJ Houshmandzadeh and somehow mixed it up with Mixon’s post-game comments after the Texans’ Divisional Round loss to KC.

"Everybody knows how it is playing up here. You can never leave it in the ref's hands. The whole world sees," Mixon said after the 23-14 loss. Mixon's words were conflated with a grievance aired by the retired Houshmandzadeh in an SI.com article. "Why play the game if every 50/50 call goes with Chiefs," TJ posted on X. "These officials are trash and bias."

On Tuesday, the NFL rescinded its $25,000 fine. Chris Palmer, the league's hearing officer for appeals, announced the decision.

"During the appeal hearing, you stated what you meant by your statements referring to the officials," Palmer said.

"As you know, statements can be interpreted differently by every individual and it seems like you clearly understand the weight and detriment of public criticism towards officials can be, given how impactful your platform is as a player, which I appreciate.

"Integrity of the game and its officials is the responsibility of everyone involved in the NFL. After reviewing the totality of the evidence. I find that you did not necessarily publicly criticize the officials. Accordingly for the reasons set forth above, the NFL will rescind the $25,000 fine amount."

Chiefs Derangement Syndrome is sweeping the NFL — or so the league believes.

