NFL Makes Massive Error By Fining Texans RB Joe Mixon $25,000

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon was hit with a hefty $25,000 fine by the NFL after being "quoted" as criticizing officials following his team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

This was a mistake.

After giving his subtle thoughts on favorable officiating for the Chiefs, Mixon's real quote was misconstrued with criticisms posted by former Bengals wideout T.J. Houshmandzadeh.

"Everybody knows how it is playing up here. You can never leave it in the ref's hands. The whole world sees," Mixon said after the 23-14 loss.

Well, Mixon's words were conflated with a grievance aired by the retired Houshmandzadeh in an SI.com article.

Reacting to the Chiefs win, T.J. Houshmandzadeh gave his fired-up commentary on X.

"Why play the game if every 50/50 call goes with Chiefs," TJ posted. "These officials are trash and bias."

Because of that statement (via FOX's Will Kunkel), the NFL fined Mixon $25,000, even though the RB never criticized officiating as the league claimed.

This puzzling miscalculation raises questions about whether the NFL truly understands who it's targeting with these fines.

Or if they're (dare we say) protecting the Chiefs.

Since the Chiefs' dynastic run started five years ago, NFL fans have debated the "preferential treatment" given to KC to advance their stake as league kings.

Whether it's roughing the passer calls handed to any defender sharing the vicinity with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes or a well-timed P.I. call to help the Chiefs, football fans have seemingly lost trust in fair officiating toward Kansas City.

