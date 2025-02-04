NFL Refs Union Blasts 'Insulting And Preposterous' Claims Of Pro-Chiefs Bias

The theme of the last few weeks of discussion around the NFL playoffs has been that the Kansas City Chiefs disproportionately benefit from officiating decisions relative to their opponents. The theme in discussion from those within the sport in the leadup to this year's Super Bowl has been that there's no benefit whatsoever, and any suggestion otherwise is irresponsible conspiracy thinking.

First, Travis Kelce, when asked to explain the one question he'd want to pose to the media, said that he would ask why reporters continue to focus on the refs.

READ: Travis Kelce Doesn't Know Why People Are Focused On The Refs

Then, the union of NFL referees responded to the fan-driven controversy, saying that questioning the officiating is "insulting and preposterous."

"Commissioner Goodell’s comments that it is ‘ridiculous’ to presume that NFL officials are not doing everything possible to make the right calls on every play is spot on," said union executive director Scott Green. "Officiating crews do not work the same team more than twice each regular season. It is insulting and preposterous to hear conspiracy theories that somehow 17 officiating crews consisting of 138 officials are colluding to assist one team."



SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE



Referees Apparently Haven't Watched Replays Of Chiefs Games

What Green, Goodell and other figures inside the game don't seem to realize is that it doesn't take a union-wide conspiracy to disproportionately help the Chiefs. It just takes the refs acting based on home field advantage, a quarterback who's perfected manipulating the rules, and a few well-timed missed calls.

Green continued, saying that the union's members are trying to get every play correct.

"There are many things that fans can worry about over a 17-game season, such as coaching decisions, player injuries, the weather and, yes, even close calls on incredible plays made by incredible athletes," Green said. "But you can rest assured that on every single down, NFL Officials, both on the field and in the replay booth, are doing everything humanly possible to officiate every play correctly."

But they clearly don't, and when they get the calls wrong, especially in the postseason, it always seems to be in one direction. That doesn't mean it's a conspiracy, but to deny that it's happened is to ignore reality. And the refs, regardless what the NFL and union might say, have to do a better job of ensuring it doesn't keep happening.