Joe Burrow Ditches $3M Batmobile Dream After Home Break-In Shocks NFL Star

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow sacked his plans to purchase a replica of the Batmobile from "The Dark Knight" after he suffered a break-in last December.

Burrow mentioned in last year's season of HBO's "Hard Knocks" that he was purchasing the Batmobile for $3 million, only to eventually change his mind after thugs broke into his $7.5 million Anderson Township home in Ohio.

Several arrests were made in connection with the break-in, which occurred while Burrow was on the road, taking on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

In the new season of Netflix's "Quarterback" series, Burrow (one of the highlighted QBs) admitted to no longer considering his purchase.

"I didn't end up getting the Batmobile because I just had other things I wanted to deal with at that point," Burrow said.

In the aftermath of the break-in, Burrow shared that losing his sense of privacy proved to be the most significant blow. Due to the burglary, news spread that Sports Illustrated model Olivia Ponton had been at Burrow's residence, leading to a public revelation, though not deliberate, of their relationship.

"I just get very uncomfortable," Burrow added during the "Quarterback" episode. "My life is very public. That comes with the job, but there's certain parts of your life that are yours. Your house is one of those."

Burrow even suggested to his former Bengals defensive coordinator, Lou Anarumo, that the break-in gave him serious consideration to move into a new place.

"We'll see if I end up moving or not," Burrow admitted. "Now the whole world knows where I live now. But that hasn't been very fun to deal with."

Several Chilean nationals were arrested in connection with Burrow's break-in. An investigation by the FBI put athletes on notice, warning them of thieves across the nation targeting athletes by monitoring their social media activity and choosing to break into their homes during 'away' events.

