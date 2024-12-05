Joe Burrow Bought The Batmobile From 'The Dark Knight' Movies

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow owns a new toy that any man and cinephile can dream of owning.

Burrow, the 27-year-old Bengals franchise player, revealed on HBO's latest iteration of Hard Knocks that he purchased one of the famous Tumbler tanks from the 'Dark Knight’ movies. And it only cost him $3 million.

Speaking with his wideouts during practice in front of the ‘Hard Knocks’ cameras, Burrow revealed that he owns one of the famous Batmobiles used in Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy.

"Have I told you I bought a Batmobile?" Burrow said. "I don't get it for like a year, but I bought one."

"I think I gotta go all-in and go for like the expensive batsuit," Burrow added.

Yeah, that purchase could make anyone jealous.

Christopher Nolan, a living hall of famer in cinema history, crafted one of the best-looking trilogies with the 'Dark Knight’ trilogy, which starred Christian Bale.

Nolan sought to add a modern spin, which included a re-design of Batman / Bruce Wayne's Batmobile.

Known as the Tumbler, Nolan's version of the Batmobile dropped the slick edges of past films for a rough, tank-like exterior. 

The superhero movies became so entrenched in American culture that a Bengals starting quarterback wanted to buy a major prop from the series, with his $50+ million per year contract, which is about the only thing Burrow has to be happy about.

"Joe Burrow is literally Batman," the Bengals account posted on X.

Also, Christopher Nolan's three Batman films garnered over $2.4 billion at the box office. 

Like the third film's ending, Zac Taylor's 4-8 Bengals failed to meet expectations. Burrow's strong season could not uplift the Bengals as AFC contenders by the second half of the year. 

By now, Cincy is beyond saving.

