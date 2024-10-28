J.K. Rowling Laments Nearly 900 Sports Medals ‘Stolen From Women By Men’

In her continued crusade against radical gender ideology, J.K. Rowling highlighted a recent report by the United Nations which revealed that nearly 900 medals have been lost by female athletes to biological males.

The study — titled "Violence Against Women and Girls in Sports" — found that by March 30, 2024, more than 600 female athletes in more than 400 competitions had lost more than 890 medals in 29 different sports. Those medals, instead, were awarded to trans-identifying males.

In a post on X, Rowling reiterated the staggering statistic: "Over 890 medals, across 29 sports, stolen from women by men."

The report was compiled by Reem Alsalem, the U.N.'s special rapporteur on violence against women and girls, and presented to the General Assembly earlier this month. Last week, Alsalem also invited a group of female athletes and advocates to the U.N. Headquarters for a panel event highlighting the risks of allowing trans-identifying males both to compete with women and to share their private spaces.

"The replacement of the female sports category with a mixed-sex category has resulted in an increasing number of female athletes losing opportunities, including medals, when competing against males," Alsalem wrote.

In a reply to Rowling, one follower said he felt bad for all the girls and women who have trained hard in their sports only "to have a biological man steal their dreams and goals from them."

"We’re not supposed to feel empathy for those women and girls," Rowling replied. "The only people we should coddle are the mediocre men who decided they’d enjoy medals without the hassle of competing in the correct category."

J.K. Rowling has repeatedly voiced her concerns over the years about how radical gender ideology undermines hard-fought women's rights — and not just in sports.