Ahead of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly, Reem Alsalem, the U.N.'s special rapporteur on violence against women and girls, is taking a firm stance in support of excluding men from women's sports.

According to Sky News, Alsalem will emphasize the risks of male participation in female sports during the Assembly's gathering next Tuesday.

Alsalem hopes that her recommendations will lead to a significant impact on policies that prohibit men from being included under the guise of gender identity. The Biden administration is deliberately reshaping the definition of Title IX and undermining protections for women by prioritizing identity over biological sex.

Earlier this year, Alsalem requested input from women's organizations and athletes for the report she was preparing for her U.N. address.

In May, ICONS, which is leading the ongoing lawsuit against the NCAA over the inclusion of male athletes in women's sports, sent a letter pressuring the United Nations to address the growing concern in college athletics.

Thanks to the Independent Council on Women’s Sports (ICONS), the United Nations will address one of the most pressing issues affecting women's sports.

This issue is perfectly exemplified by the ongoing situation at San Jose State, where male athlete Brayden "Blaire" Fleming is competing, as well as Riley Gaines' fight against trans "inclusion" since competing against biological male Lia Thomas.

"Title IX was a federal law written to protect women and the Biden administration has now turned it into a law that protects men at the expense of women," ICONS co-founders Marshi Smith and Kim Jones previously said in a statement to the Washington Examiner.

"With the stroke of a pen, Biden has reversed Congressional intention and turned Title IX into a blatant call to subjugate women and girls."

Alsalem has been supportive of the concerns voiced by female student-athletes after the Democrats' attempts to hijack the definition of Title IX. She argued that reshaping Title IX will lead to more violence and discrimination against women rather than protect them.

"It is my hope that the US Government will act swiftly to reverse course," Alsem said.

