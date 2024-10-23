United Nations Report Reveals Number Of Medals Lost By Women To Transgender Athletes

The United Nations is facing increased pressure to take action against transgender participation in women's sports after a new study revealed that nearly 900 medals have been lost to biological males.

The study — titled "Violence Against Women and Girls in Sports" — revealed that by March 30, 2024, more than 600 female athletes in more than 400 competitions have lost more than 890 medals in 29 different sports.

The report was compiled by Reem Alsalem, the U.N.'s special rapporteur on violence against women and girls, and presented to the General Assembly earlier this month. Last week, Alsalem also invited a group of female athletes and advocates to the U.N. Headquarters for a panel event highlighting the risks of allowing trans-identifying males both to compete with women and to share their private spaces.

READ: United Nations Hosts Panel On Upholding Safety And Fairness In Women's Sports

"The replacement of the female sports category with a mixed-sex category has resulted in an increasing number of female athletes losing opportunities, including medals, when competing against males," Alsalem wrote.

United Nations Report Details Threat To Women's Sports

Alsalem blamed "policies implemented by international federations and national governing bodies" for allowing athletes born male to compete in women’s events. She also highlighted the competitive advantage that men have over women in sports, which results in the loss of opportunities and a lack of fairness for female athletes.

"Some sports federations mandate testosterone suppression for athletes in order to qualify for female categories in elite sports. However, pharmaceutical testosterone suppression for genetically male athletes — irrespective of how they identify — will not eliminate the set of comparative performance advantages they have already acquired," she wrote.

"This approach may not only harm the health of the athlete concerned, but it also fails to achieve its stated objective. Therefore, the testosterone levels deemed acceptable by any sporting body are, at best, not evidence-based, arbitrary and asymmetrically favor males."

READ: Former Olympic Swimmer Sharron Davies Calls For IOC To Bring Back Sex Screenings

Proponents of radical gender ideology have argued that transgender participation in women's sports is not a widespread problem, that it almost never happens.

This United Nations report, though, proves it happens a lot — at least 900 times, and counting.