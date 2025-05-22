Jim Irsay's Death Means A Member Of The Foyt Family Will Take Over The Colts During Indy 500 Week

A Foyt. An Irsay. The Indy 500. The Colts. You don't get much more Indiana than that.

Let's start with this – Jim Irsay dying suddenly Wednesday afternoon was just awful. The longtime Colts owner struggled with his fair share of things over the past few years, but he was beloved around the league.

And for good reason, by the way. Back in his prime, he was as invested and outspoken as any NFL owner ever. Guy loved this game. Love his team. Love his city. He was awesome.

But, sadly, he's gone. Brutal news, but there are layers to this thing. On the business side, the Indianapolis Colts have to move forward, and that means they need someone to steer the ship.

Ironically enough, on the eve of the Indianapolis 500, Casey Foyt – the daughter of Jim who is married to the grandson of legendary Indy 500 champ AJ Foyt – is set to take control of the football team. She'll do so along with her two other sisters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon and Kalen Jackson.

Whew. Bet you didn't see that little twist coming, did you?!

Casey Foyt, AJ Foyt, and how they fit into the Colts

Whoaaaaaaaa Nellie! Like I said, there are layers to this thing.

Now, Casey won't be the point-person for the football team. That responsibility will go to her sister, Carlie, who is the oldest of the three. She has reportedly been preparing to take control of the franchise for years now.

But, all three will share ownership, which is something Jim had wanted for decades. Frankly, he made it clear when he took over for his father back in the late-90s that he wanted his kids to one day replace him.

Unfortunately, that day is … today. Like, right now. Again, the NFL is a business, and businesses don't stop for anything. Jim would tell you the same thing.

As for how AJ Foyt plays a role in this? Casey married AJ's grandson, A.J. Foyt IV, back in 2009. They have three kids together. They both work for the Colts.

A.J. dabbled in some racing back in the day – he made several Indy 500 starts and even raced in the NASCAR Busch Series for a period – but he was nothing like his granddaddy. Frankly, few racers are.

AJ Foyt, now 90 (!!!), is a four-time Indy 500 winner, a Daytona 500 winner, a two-time Rolex 24 champ, and he's also got a 24 Hours of Le Mans title to his name. Yes, you read that all right. He really won all of those things. The guy was insane.

Shockingly, he's in about 10 different racing Hall of Fames. He's considered one of the greatest racers to ever live, and I'm not sure that I'd argue that. When you have an Indy 500, Daytona 500, Rolex 24 AND Le Mans win on your resume, you've pretty much done it all in the racing world. Seriously, those are the four crown jewels. That's it. He did it.

Anyway, the Indy 500 goes green this Sunday, which is the biggest day on the motorsports calendar. Monaco, then Indy, then we end the day in Charlotte with the NASCAR fellas. Big day for the sport, and a big day for the fans.

No idea if Casey Foyt will be at Indy now, given her dad's passing yesterday. I'd guess not. But if she is, she'll be wearing a new name-tag, which is certainly noteworthy given the timing of everything.

