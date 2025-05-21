Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Dies At Age 65

Jim Irsay grew up on the Indianapolis Colts, working in multiple departments, including as the general manager at age 24, so news of his passing on Wednesday at the age of 65 touches every facet of the organization on a personal level.

The club announced Irsay's death on social media and in a press release:

Irsay Passes Away In His Sleep

Irsay, who has battled multiple health concerns for years, apparently died peacefully – in his sleep.

"We are devastated to announce our beloved Owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon," Colts COO Pete Ward said in a statement. "Jim’s dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed.

"Our deepest sympathies go to his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, Kalen Jackson, and his entire family as we grieve with them."

Irsay is indeed survived by his three daughters and grandchildren.

No cause of death was given.

While Ward is immediately expected to continue running the day-to-day operations of the franchise and no changes are expects in the football side of the business with general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen remaining, the future ownership of the club is unclear.

Irsay History Of Medical Challenges

Irsay during his life battled addiction to drugs and alcohol and he was sometimes public about those. He underwent surgeries for a back and leg injury, which caused mobility issues. He was also reportedly found unresponsive in his home in December 2023 due to a suspected overdose.

He was also later treated for a severe respiratory illness.

Some other facts about Irsay and his connection to the Colts:

He inherited the team from his father, Robert Irsay in 1997. Jim Irsay became the sole owner of the team, holding 100 percent of the franchise.

He grew up with the Colts in his younger days, living with the team during training camp and traveling on both the team buses and flights.

Irsay played football at Southern Methodist University, where he studied broadcast journalism, before joining the Colts' front office.

Irsay worked in all facets of the team business, from ticket sales to public relations before being named general manager in 1984 at the age of 24.

When Tony Dungy was fired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January 2002, Irsay rushed in and hired the future Hall of Fame coach within one week.

Irsay Helped Colts Win It All

From the Colts, who won the Super Bowl in 2006 under Irsay:

"Some of Jim’s fondest memories came from his youth working training camps in Baltimore and growing relationships with players, coaches, and staff whom he considered his extended family. He worked in every department before he was named the youngest general manager in team history in 1984 when the Colts arrived in Indianapolis.

"After he took sole ownership in 1997, he led the Colts to a long series of division titles and brought the city its first Super Bowl Championship. Jim’s love and appreciation for the NFL in addition to its history, tradition, and principles, influenced him to become a steward of the game throughout his 50-plus years in the League.

"Jim’s generosity can be felt all over Indianapolis, the state of Indiana and the country. He made philanthropy a daily endeavor. He never hesitated to help countless organizations and individuals live better lives. Music was one of Jim’s passions and the ability to share his band and collection with millions of people across the world brought him tremendous joy. Simply put, he wanted to make the world a better place and that philosophy never wavered. Jim will be deeply missed by his family, the Colts organization, and fans everywhere, but we remain inspired by his caring and unique spirit."

The next few days will be filled with stories of Irsay and tributes to Irsay. His players loved him.

"He was an incredibly generous and passionate owner and I will always be indepted to him for giving me my start in the NFL," former quarterback Peyton Manning said in a statement. "His love for the Colts and the city of Indy was unmatched."

The Raiders, Dolphins, Patriots, Packers and other organization sent out statements of condolences and remembrance via their socila media. And this from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell who released a statement:

Roger Goodell: ‘Deeply Saddened’

"We were deeply saddened to learn of Jim Irsay’s passing today.," Goodell said. "Jim was a friend, and a man deeply committed to his family, the game, the Colts, and the Indianapolis community. He spent his life and career in the National Football League. Starting as a teenager as a Colts’ ballboy, he learned every position in the organization before assuming leadership of the Colts approximately 30 years ago. Jim’s Colts won the Super Bowl, hosted another and built Lucas Oil Stadium.

"Within the league, Jim was an active Chairman of the Legislative Committee and member of the Finance Committee. He led with integrity, passion and care for the Colts’ players, coaches and staff, and his courageous work in support of mental health will be a lasting legacy. Outside of football, he was a talented musician and built an extraordinary collection of historical and musical artifacts that he shared with people across the country.

"On behalf of the entire NFL, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Jim’s daughters and their families, and to his many friends throughout the NFL."

OutKick similarly extends its condolences to the Irsay family, his friends and the Indianapolis Colts organization.