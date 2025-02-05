Eagles Fan And Former First Lady Jill Biden Plans To Attend The Super Bowl

Former Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden is taking a break from whatever it is she does now (probably reminding Joe where he is) to take a trip down to the Big Easy for Super Bowl LIX.

Biden is a longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan according to CNN White House correspondent Arelette Sainz.

She will reportedly make the trip without her husband, former president Joe Biden, but will be joined by her grandson, Hunter, per WDSU.

Again, it's important to note that this is her grandson, Robert "Hunter" Biden II, the son of the former President's late son, Beau.

He of course should not be confused with the other Hunter Biden, who I can't believe wasn't first in line to take a trip down to New Orleans.

The former First Lady went to the Super Bowl LVII back in 2023 — which of course also featured the Eagles and Chiefs — but what will make this trip a bit more interesting is that current President Donald Trump is planning to attend the game as well, which will make him the first sitting president to ever go to the Super Bowl (which is kind of unbelievable if you think about it).

I can't imagine they'll meet up for some stadium gumbo or whatever they're selling at the Superdome, but Trump and Dr. Jill always seems to have a grand old time when they get together.

Now that would be something to see.

Of course, despite her Birds fandom, Biden hasn't gotten warm welcomes from Philly fans.

In 2022, Biden hit Lincoln Financial Field to watch the Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys and she was met with a chorus of boos.