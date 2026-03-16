Jets Trading Justin Fields Gives Kansas City Chiefs A New Starting QB ... For The Preseason

Justin Fields will serve as temporary starter during Patrick Mahomes' ACL rehabilitation and offseason programs

We knew the New York Jets were moving on from Justin Fields when they traded for Geno Smith. And we knew the Kansas City Chiefs were looking for a quarterback option following the late-season knee injury to Patrick Mahomes.

Are you figuring out where this is headed yet?

Justin Fields is all but certainly headed to the Kansas City Chiefs. The teams are finalizing a trade that will send a 2027 sixth-round draft pick from the Chiefs to the Jets.

Justin Fields Serves Important Role

This gives the Chiefs their new starting quarterback … for the offseason.

Because Mahomes is still rehabilitating from the ACL tear and cannot run the club's offseason OTAs, and camps as the first-team quarterback, the Chiefs will be installing Fields in that spot eventually.

Fields should also get a start or two in the preseason.

But, of course, that's where the first-team thing ends if things go to expectations. C'mon man, you know this!

Mahomes expects to be ready for the start of the regular-season, or at the very least has set that goal for himself. The Chiefs are confident this will be the way things play out.

But if there's a setback, the Chiefs can shift to Fields.

Chiefs Get Backup With Experience

That's because Fields has started 53 games in his five NFL seasons. And, no, he's not been good. He's been unable to hold starting jobs that were handed to him by the Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers and Jets.

Now Fields will play for his fourth team in four season – assuming he passes the physical.

But he's definitely a better option for the Chiefs in rough circumstances than Chris Oladokun or Jake Haener, the other quarterbacks that are currently on the Kansas City roster.

The trade will save the Jets $3 million on their salary cap. They're still responsible for $7 million in dead cap cost. But it is cheaper for them to make the trade than simply release the player.

The trade means the Chiefs will pay Fields $3 million as their backup.

Jets Owner Threw Fields Under Bus

Fields, 27, signed a two-year deal with the Jets last March. He started nine games in 2025, but had precious little success.

Jets owner Woody Johnson basically announced to the entire Earth that Fields had lost favor when he threw him under the bus in October.

This is likely a welcome move for Fields. Jets to Chiefs?

Of course it is.