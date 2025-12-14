Patrick Mahomes Carried From The Field With Significant Knee Injury As Chiefs Out Of Playoffs Contention

Quarterback unable to put weight on left knee after hyperextension in loss to Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs season, on life support for several weeks now, is over for all practical purposes because they've been eliminated from the playoff contention and the horrible picture that tells that story is quarterback Patrick Mahomes being carried back to the team's locker room with an apparent knee injury.

Mahomes injured his left knee in the final two minutes of a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mahomes Season Likely Over

Mahomes was helped up and tried to walk off the injury on the sideline even as the Chiefs replaced him with Gardner Minshew. But Mahomes coming back and the Chiefs rallying was to no avail.

Mahomes was eventually walked back to the Chiefs' locker room, his arm draped over Kansas City staffers, as he could not put weight on the knee.

There is fear the quarterback has suffered an ACL or PCL injury in his left knee, but the club is hoping the hyperextension merely resulted in a bone bruise.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said "it didn't look good," when asked about the Mahomes injury.

The quarterback will have an MRI to fully determine the injury's severity.

At any rate, Mahomes is likely done playing for this season.

End Of Road For Chiefs Excellence

And his long-term health is the primary concern because the Chiefs have been eliminated from the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Four different scenarios had to play out for the Chiefs to be eliminated on Sunday. All four happened.

And so the Chiefs dynasty is in retreat now.

In recent years …

Chiefs Focus Shifts To 2026

They have three Super Bowl victories.

They have 5 Super Bowl appearances.

They have won nine consecutive AFC West titles.

That is all over. This will be the first time in the nine years Mahomes has been the Chiefs' starting quarterback that they do not qualify for the playoffs.

The worry is having Mahomes be at 100 percent when the 2026 season begins so that skid ends at one.