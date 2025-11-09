Jets Pay Emotional Tribute To Nick Mangold In First Home Game Since His Death

The New York Jets legend died at just 41 years old from complications related to kidney disease.

In their first home game since the death of Nick Mangold, the New York Jets paid tribute to the franchise legend.

Ahead of New York's Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns, players wore black T-shirts with Mangold's face on the front. The back of the shirts read "A True Jet" with his No. 74.

The seven-time Pro Bowl center died at just 41 years old from complications related to kidney disease late last month.

The shirts were just one of many ways the Jets honored their former All-Pro on Sunday. Banners featuring Mangold's photo and jersey number were hung throughout the stadium and along the sideline padding. The Jets' helmets also featured a No. decal.

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert chose to honor the former center in his own way, wearing Mangold's Ohio State jersey as he entered MetLife Stadium.

Mangold had been battling chronic kidney disease since 2006 but didn't go public with his need for a transplant until last month.

"I always knew this day would come," he wrote on social media, "but I thought I would have had more time."

An All-American at Ohio State, Mangold was a first-round draft pick in 2006 and spent his entire 11-year NFL career with the Jets. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time First-team All-Pro. In 2022, Mangold was inducted into the Jets' Ring of Honor.

"This is for Nick," former Jets great Marty Lyons said on the team's pregame show Sunday. "We miss you, buddy. We love you. your legacy will live on — not for your performance on the field but what you did in the community.

"We love you, buddy. Rest in peace."