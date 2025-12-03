Jets CB Recovering From Gunshot In Manhattan Surprises Team With Visit

A little over two weeks after taking a bullet to the abdomen outside a Midtown restaurant, New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd walked into the practice facility. 

The 29-year-old cornerback, still on the mend and on injured reserve because of a preseason shoulder tear, made an unannounced stop Wednesday … no pads, no warning, just Boyd showing up to give his fellow Jets a boost.

On Nov. 16, around 2 a.m., Boyd was leaving Sei Less in Manhattan with teammates Jamien Sherwood and Irvin Charles when an argument escalated. And two shots rang out. One struck Boyd. He arrived at Bellevue Hospital in critical condition with a collapsed lung.

After three days of treatment, Boyd was breathing on his own and posted on social media, out of appreciation: "God is real, God is powerful! I’m coming along, starting to breathe on my own now. Sincerely appreciate everyone!"

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said last month that the family was in good spirits and predicted Boyd "will walk away from this just fine." Wednesday proved it.

Boyd rolled in during special teams meetings to instant chaos … at least the good kind when it comes to the Jets.

"I'm pretty sure every single person that walked by gave him a dap up, a high five or a semi-hug," defensive tackle Harrison Phillips said.

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert added, "It was awesome to see him. It’s not something that we at all thought or knew was going to happen today, so it was a good surprise to see him with such high hopes and positive energy... It was cool, a good moment for us to get back around him and for him to be around us."

Boyd didn’t stay long, per doctors’ orders, but he stayed long enough for every Jet to feel it. 

The NYPD is still hunting the shooter.

For a 3-9 team that’s taken beating after beating, Kris Boyd just handed them their best win of the season.

