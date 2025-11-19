Jets Cornerback Kris Boyd in Stable Condition After Manhattan Shooting, Police Continue Search for Suspect

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd shared an encouraging update on social media after being shot in the abdomen early Sunday morning in Manhattan, telling fans he’s "starting to breathe on my own now" as police continue to search for the suspect.

The 29-year-old was initially listed in critical condition, but a New York Police Department spokesman confirmed Wednesday that Boyd is now stable.

Boyd thanked supporters directly in the same post, writing, "God is real, God is powerful! I’m coming along, starting to breathe on my own now. Sincerely appreciate everyone!"

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on West 38th Street near Seventh Avenue, only days after the Jets faced the Patriots on Thursday Night Football. Boyd was with teammates Jamien Sherwood and Irvin Charles when a scuffle broke out near the restaurant Sei Less.

Two gunshots were fired, and one struck Boyd.

Witnesses described confusion at the scene as vehicles sped away, including a BMW X8 and a Mercedes Maybach. Police say the shooter remains at large.

Jets coach Aaron Glenn spoke midweek and said he was encouraged by Boyd’s recovery.

"That’s what eases my mind, that he’s in good spirits," Glenn said. "His wife and his kid, they’re in good spirits, and he’ll walk away from this just fine."

The team also released a short statement earlier in the week, saying it was aware of the situation but would not comment further while the investigation continues.

Boyd joined the Jets this season after recovering from a season-ending shoulder injury sustained in the preseason and had not yet appeared in a game.

Detectives are now combing through hours of surveillance footage and re-interviewing witnesses.

Investigators remain determined to find whoever opened fire. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

