Jets Cornerback Kris Boyd Said To Be In Critical Condition After Reportedly Being Shot In Manhattan

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd is in critical condition after being shot in Midtown Manhattan on Sunday morning. According to the New York Post, Boyd is "clinging to life" in a local hospital.

The shooting reportedly took place just after 2 AM on Sunday on West 38th Street near Seventh Avenue. Police did not identify Boyd as the victim, but a source told the Post that it was the 29-year-old cornerback who was critically wounded.

"We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time," the Jets said in a statement.

Boyd was shot in the abdomen outside Sei Less restaurant after a dispute turned violent, with the gunmen firing two shots, law enforcement sources told the Post.

The sources told the outlet that the shooter fled the scene in a BMW X8 SUV, but witnesses were uncooperative with cops. A Mercedes-Benz Maybach also reportedly fled the scene.

Cops told the Post that there have been no arrests and the shooting is under investigation.

Boyd, a seventh-round pick out of Texas in the 2019 NFL Draft, is reportedly in critical but stable condition and lapsed in and out of consciousness before being rushed to a hospital.

Boyd joined the Jets this season after playing for the Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, and Houston Texans earlier in his career. He has not played for New York this year after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury during preseason action.