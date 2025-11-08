Is Jeremiah Smith ALREADY The Greatest Wide Receiver In College History?

Another weekend, another opportunity for me to glaze the Ohio State wide receiver unit.

Last Saturday, I couldn't contain my adoration for the Buckeyes' pass-catching unit, showering their receivers with both praise and jealousy knowing that no other unit in the country even comes close.

Today, I wanted to get a little more granular, singling out just one of quarterback Julian Sayin's tremendous options.

Carnell Tate has conspicuously been shelved this afternoon against Purdue, leaving sensational sophomore – and former uber recruit – Jeremiah Smith as the focal point of the Ohio State passing game.

And he has not disappointed.

First, there was what was quite possibly the most impressive five-yard catch since the acrobatic short touchdown catch he made last weekend.

This guy could make blocking drills look impressive if we are being honest.

Then there's this 36-yard touchdown grab to help the Buckeyes separate from the Boilermakers a little in the second quarter.

I've never been too good at math, but it looks to me like there are three Purdue defenders in the vicinity of Smith, and none of them are anything more than helpless to try to stop him.

I know he hasn't even played two full years yet, but the discussion needs to begin on whether Jeremiah Smith belongs on the Mount Rushmore of college wide receivers.

He's already, statistically speaking, one of the best Buckeye wideouts in program history with his touchdown grab today, and that alone should have him on the short list of all-time receivers, given the prestigious history of that position at Ohio State.

That is a mind-blowing statistic on its own, but it doesn't even do him justice with how dominant he looks on the field.

The kid is 6'3, 225lbs and is probably, conservatively speaking, around 8 percent body fat.

Plainly put, he has wide receiver speed in an outside linebacker's body.

He still has plenty of work to do, statistically, to pass the likes of Chase, Jefferson, DeVonta, Megatron, and more, but that's the beauty of it: he still can't even leave college for another year.

When it's all said and done, Jeremiah Smith will be the GOAT. And the scary part is: it might not even be close.