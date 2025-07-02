Ohio State Star Reveals Impressive Physical Transformation, Packs On Weight

Jeremiah Smith might be the best receiver in college football.

Ohio State superstar Jeremiah Smith will look a bit different on the field this season.

Smith was a legit breakout star in college football last season during his freshman campaign in Columbus. He was a major part of why the Buckeyes won the national title, and his stats were popping all year.

He finished the season with a staggering 1,315 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns. The talented receiver averaged an impressive 17.3 yards per reception.

Jeremiah Smith reveals impressive weight gain.

Now, it sounds like he is ready for even bigger things this upcoming season, and he's made some significant changes to his body.

Specifically, he's packed on some serious muscle.

"I changed my eating habits — just eating healthy food, salmon, rice with vegetables. I’m at 225 pounds now. I was at 205 or 208 when I got there. Body fat, I think I’m second lowest on the team. I just did 20 reps of 225 pounds on the bench and ran 22 (miles per hour) in a game," Smith told The Athletic during an interview published Tuesday.

Adding more than 15 pounds of muscle in less than a year is incredibly impressive. It's not just a testament to Smith's training and diet, it's also a testament to the training staff at OSU.

It takes a lot of commitment from everyone involved, most notably the young star. If Smith has taken his body to another level, then it's safe to assume he might be in for an even more explosive season as a sophomore.

That's bad news for opposing defenses. Smith was already a huge problem. Now, it sounds like he's going to be an even bigger issue.

Great news for Ohio State. Terrible news for the rest of the Big Ten.

What are your predictions for Ohio State this season? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.