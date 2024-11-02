Jemele Hill Reacts To LeBron's Racist Anti-Trump Video With Stupid Tweet

Jemele Hill appears impressed with LeBron James' political (alleged) prowess.

The Los Angeles Lakers star and four-time NBA champion is facing serious backlash after endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris with a wildly racist anti-Donald Trump video.

The video shared across his social media platforms paints a picture that the former President and current Republican nominee hates black people and minorities. The video shows footage of Emmett Till's mother after his murder, civil rights protesters being abused and plenty of out of context quotes.

It's honestly shameful, and LeBron should be embarrassed. Yet, Jemele seems to think he's a political genius.

Jemele Hill praises LeBron James while taking a shot at Nick Bosa.

LeBron was asked Friday night about his endorsement of Kamala Harris, and managed to talk for about two minutes without saying anything at all. Unsurprisingly, the NBA media didn't have the guts to ask him to his face if he believes Donald Trump actually hates black people.

That would seem to be the top question to ask, but I guess not. It was a completely unimpressive moment for the media and the Lakers star.

Hill would disagree. She fired off a truly delusional tweet tying LeBron saying absolutely nothing important to Nick Bosa wearing a MAGA hat.

"Oh look, LeBron was asked about a public political statement that he made and he explained IN DETAIL why he did it. Nick Bosa doesn’t have the guts to do this," she wrote shortly after LeBron's comments.

A truly off-the-wall take from the former ESPN pundit.

I hope Jemele Hill didn't hurt herself making that kind of stretch between the two situations. What Bosa did and what LeBron James did aren't similar at all.

Bosa, an open Trump fan, wore a MAGA hat as he crashed Brock Purdy postgame interview on NBC. He was seen for a couple seconds and then disappeared. Now, you can hate or love what he did, but in the big picture, it was completely harmless and done for fun.

That doesn't mean the NFL won't fine him or that he shouldn't have thought twice before wearing political clothing after a game. That's fine to debate.

What LeBron James did was irresponsible, factually inaccurate and meant by design to be incendiary. I can't stress this enough.

The video from LeBron features civil rights protesters being beaten and abused. It features Emmett Till's mother over his casket after he was lynched in one of the most infamous killings in America's history. It shows buildings being torched during the fight for equal rights. The video shows people proudly carrying Confederate flags. In what world does anyone think Donald Trump supports any of that garbage?

He was already President once, and I'm completely certain he never endorsed any of the actions we saw in the deep south in the 1950s and 1960s.

You can hate or love Trump, but the facts are the facts. The fact of the matter is LeBron James shared a disgusting video, never really explained why he was okay sharing lies and then Jemele Hill applauded him while taking a shot at Nick Bosa.

Did Bosa share a video full of lies about Kamala Harris? Did he share a video implying she's okay with lynchings? No, he did not. The 49ers star wore a MAGA hat and was seen on TV for a few seconds. What "guts" does he need in order to defend that position?

He's not the one throwing firebombs on the internet, and Hill is certainly smart enough to know that.

With the election in just a few days, it seems like things are getting crazier and crazier. Take a minute to stop and think before sharing insane things online. It's not that hard to figure out. Let me know what you think about LeBron James' video and Hill's reaction at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.