LeBron James Torn To Shreds For Dishonest Anti-Trump Video: REACTIONS

LeBron James is facing intense backlash after sharing a very dishonest video about Donald Trump.

The four-time NBA champion and Los Angeles Lakers star shared a video Thursday endorsing Kamala Harris. LeBron endorsing the sitting Vice President for President isn't surprising. Everyone saw that coming.

However, what was appalling about his endorsement was that he shared an insanely dishonest video that cut up video clips to take Trump out of context, imply that he hates black people, compare him to people hosing down Civil Rights protesters and it shows Emmett Till's mother over her son's casket after his murder.

Comparing Donald Trump to the people who murdered Emmett Till is beyond disgusting. It's indefensible. For those of you who haven't seen the gross video, you can watch it below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

LeBron James ripped for dishonest video about Donald Trump.

There's simply no way you can come away from that video without the view that LeBron James wants people to think Trump is a savage and dangerous racist.

Including video from the Civil Rights era is, honestly, nothing short of insane behavior. People were quick to react on social media and in the comments.

Check out some of the responses below:

Hahahahaha how much did they pay you to post this

Dudes literally talking about illegal immigrants in all these clips and you’re flipping it to say he’s talking about blacks.. crazy low Bron

King, these were all taken out of context

The king of basketball no doubt, but the man has no brains with politics

Why all Hollywood and celebrities endorsing Kamala? Isn’t that concerning?

Voting Trump! Love you Bron, but this ain’t it bro!

ALL OF THESE CELEBS ARE SELL OUTS

As a laker fan I lost all my respect for u

Na king I'm rockin wit Trump

This just makes me like mj more

No matter who you support. This is fake advertising. Do better LeBron. This why MJ the goat. You sold out.

Another reason you'll never be over MJ

Don’t listen to "famous" people, pro athletes, celebrities etc. Look at your current circumstances. Then look at the two candidates. Then make your own decision.

Tha anti-American racist LeBron James endorsed the DEI candidate Comrade Kamala

"King" James is stoking racial division by falsely labeling President Trump as racist when he’s anything but. Shame on you LeBron James. Your ignorance is going to do permanent damage to your kids. Do better.

This is LeBron’s answer to Nick Bosa wearing a MAGA. Can you see the difference between a hat and this ridiculous video?

You're a billionaire who nepo-babied his kid into the NBA, pretty sure you and your family will be fine

You're free to support any candidate you want. That's your right as an American. That's what makes America great. What's not acceptable is sharing a video that falsely paints a person as a rabid racist and implies he wants to hose down or murder black people or any other race.

Donald Trump was already President for four years. Did he endorse dogs being cut loose on minorities like some police in the 1960s.

Absolutely not. That's what makes this video from LeBron so disgusting. You can dislike Donald Trump all you want, but suggesting he wants to treat black people like it's the 1950s in the deep south is utterly insane.

LeBron James is one of the most famous people on the planet, and he should know better than sharing dishonest videos. It's completely unacceptable, and he was rightfully called out. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.