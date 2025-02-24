Jemele Hill Gives Democrats Absurd Advice On How To Win Elections

It’s a good thing Jemele Hill doesn’t work for the DNC, because she has no idea how to run political campaigns.

The professional race-baiter and OutKick slanderer went on "The Blueprint With Jen Psaki" to discuss how she thinks Democrats could win the next presidential election. Of course, the fact that Donald Trump is president is breaking her feeble brain, so she’s trying to come up with a strategy to possibly get a liberal back in the White House.

"When you have to win the turnout game, that means you have to win the passion and enthusiasm game," Hill said. "The way you win that game is you got to go harder for the things you believe in. You don’t go the other way. The people that didn’t vote for you or chose to vote for Donald Trump or are Trump supporters, ain’t voting for you. Give up on those people to some degree."

Using the analogy of people that don’t get invited to a party, Hill said that they need to appeal to their base more.

"Democrats need to stop worrying about the people hatin’ outside the club. They pay too much attention to them. Worry about the people inside the club," Hill said.

Okay, I get what she’s saying to a certain extent, and it makes sense - appeal to the people who voted for you. However, the problem is that Democrats don’t have anything substantial to offer their fanbase.

Since Trump burst onto the political scene eight years ago, liberals have been about one thing: hating the big, bad orange man. When the only message that you deliver is you hate someone, you lose your appeal really quickly.

And even when they (rarely) say what they advocate for, its for dumb nonsense: like saying killing babies is fine, or that men should compete in women’s sports, or that we should call mothers " inseminated persons ." There’s a reason Trump won the election: he had more to offer than Democrats and he brought an America-first, common sense approach to running the country and didn’t spew this nonsense.

Democrats need to radically change their approach to appeal to people if they ever want to win an election. If they follow Hill’s advice, it will be to their doom.