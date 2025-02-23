Brett Favre Has One-Word Response For Woke Wisconsin Bill That Would Call Mothers 'Inseminated Persons'

Brett Favre is not tolerating any of the bull crap coming from liberal Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

Recently, Evers proposed a bill that would bring changes to the state budget. Some of the suggested changes included eliminating income tax on tips, preventing homeowners from seeing property tax increases and improving the state’s infrastructure. All of these are good things and common-sense things, and it's shocking they came from a Democrat.

But since the entire progressive party has sold its soul to the gods of stupidity, Evers had something else up his sleeve. Within the bill was something, really, really stupid. Still fighting for the use of woke, gender-neutral language, Evers proposed that instead of calling mothers "mother," citizens of Wisconsin should call them "inseminated person(s)."

It’s not even March, and I’ve already seen the dumbest thing of the year.

Not only that, but there were several other mind-numbingly ridiculous things he proposed, including:

Switching "paternity" to "parentage,"

"Wife" or "husband" becoming "spouse"

"Father" changing to "parent"

All of this was in the budget-related bill?! What are we doing here, guys?

I could go on a long-winded rant about why this makes no sense and why Evers should be put in assisted living today. But Favre had a much more succinct response that does the job perfectly.

Hall of Fame tweet from a Hall of Fame player.

Republican Governors Association executive director Sara Craig released a statement calling out Evers for the brain-dead legislation.

"Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’ latest left-wing push isn’t just out of touch, it’s offensive to mothers,"Craig said. "Being a mother is the greatest privilege I will have in my lifetime, and every mother I know feels the same. If Tony Evers can reduce motherhood to an ‘inseminated person’ then our society is lost."

Thankfully, our society is not lost, because many people are seeing how bankrupt the woke way of thinking is. But as for Evers, he was lost a long time ago.