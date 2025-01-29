Jemele Hill Incorrectly Accuses OutKick of 'Belittling Black Women' For Pointing Out Caitlin Clark Hypocrisy

Over in Bluesky Heaven, Jemele Hill uploaded a video to address the "bad faith actors" who "came after her" for deleting a tweet in which she claimed Caitlin Clark does not face the same type of online hate, harassment, and racism as the black women of the WNBA.

"On the latest episode of SPOLITICS, I address the trolls who tried to come for me over an old Caitlin Clark tweet that once again demonstrated they don’t care about Clark — they just care about belittling Black women," Hill says.

Who is belittling black women?

Upon review, Hill was referring to us.

She showed several shots of OutKick on the screen, including a recent episode of Dan Dakich's podcast, and an article by Dan Zaksheske from January 14. The article Hill references questions as to why she deleted her post about Clark shortly after police arrested a man accused of stalking the WNBA star.

Here was her post:

Here is her response video.

For background, the Marion County Prosecutor's office alleged the man in question sent Clark numerous threats and sexually explicit messages on social media before trying to physically contact her by traveling to Indianapolis. And Hill's post became a topic of conversation after the arrest because the post appeared to dismiss and downplay the threats Clark has received since entering the WNBA last spring.

To be clear, Hill isn't alone.

For months, the usual suspects in the media tried to convince fans to ignore online hate directed at Clark and focus only on the mean tweets directed at the black women.

In reality, Clark is by far the most scrutinized and targeted player in the WNBA. Of course she is. That comes with the territory of being the biggest star in a sport. However, the narrative remains that racist whites view Clark as a means to hate on black women – or something like that.

It's all such a lie.

Jemele Hill Continues Her Hypocritical Ways

Let's take you back to June when Hill first posted the tweet.

Hill, WNBA players, the media, and the WNBA players association expressed profound outrage over claims from Angel Reese and her Chicago Sky teammates that a white Caitlin Clark fan attacked them outside a hotel, blocked them from entering the hotel, and called them all "ghetto bitches."

It has since become apparent that the player's telling of this event is not accurate. A since-released video shows the man in question simply asking a player if she reached out to Clark after hard-fouling and calling her a "bitch."

The Sky's own GM also appeared to confirm the "incident" was nothing more than that.

Nonetheless, Hill and other members of the anti-white sports media brigade weaponized the lie as proof the WNBA needed to protect its black players. ESPN commentator David Dennis Jr. claimed Clark, as a privileged white woman, has a moral obligation to stand up for minority women, even if the minority women abhor her. (They do.)

Yet where was this energy and outrage after learning that some perv allegedly planned to track Clark down and make physical contact with her? Not one of them – Hill, Davis, the players, or the players' association – even acknowledges the news about Clark's dangerous stalker that emerged.

Put simply, they were far more concerned about the Angel Reece race hoax and a USA Today reporter asking DiJonai Carrington about stabbing Clark in the eye than they were about Clark's actual safety.

Now, you see why Hill used the race card to address our coverage.

She couldn't defend her or the WNBA's racially motivated hypocrisy. She knows Clark is subjected to just as much – and probably more – hate and racism as any of the black players on the court.

So, instead of defending herself, she waited a month and chalked our coverage up to "belittling black women." Nothing like falling back on the race card in a moment of weakness.