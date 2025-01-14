Jemele Hill Quietly Deletes Caitlin Clark Post Following Stalker Arrest

On Sunday, police arrested a man accused of stalking WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark. The details of the alleged stalking are disturbing.

As OutKick reported Monday, "the Marion County Prosecutor's office alleged the man sent the Indiana Fever star numerous threats and sexually explicit messages via his social media accounts'" before eventually trying to physically contact Clark by traveling to Indianapolis.

So, how does Jemele Hill fit into all of this? Well, in September, Hill posted a lengthy message on X where she said, essentially, that Clark doesn't face the same "hate" that black women in the WNBA face.

Except, no other WNBA player has seen a man arrested because they were "very concerned for [their] safety." Clark did.

Now, several Chicago Sky players, including Angel Reese, claimed that a man "harassed" them and used racial slurs during an alleged incident in June. But there's no evidence that occurred, especially as the Sky players claimed.

And while Reese and the rest of the Chicago WNBA players couldn't wait to take to social media and claim that they were victims of harassment that may or may not have occurred, Clark never publicly mentioned that she had a man travel from Texas to Indianapolis to try and confront her.

It sure seems like Clark faced harassment unlike anything any other WNBA player had to endure. And, remember, this is just the one man that we know about because he took it to an extreme and had to be arrested. Who knows how many other people are badgering Clark on social media?

Certainly, we won't hear about it from Clark, who never talks about the "hate" she receives, even though many of her WNBA colleagues love constantly talking about their "haters."

So, Jemele Hill issued an apology and an acknowledgment that she was wrong, right? Well, not quite.

Instead, Hill tried to quietly delete the post and pretend she never sent it. Fortunately, social media and the Internet never forget.

Hill isn't alone. The majority of the media spent the entirety of Clark's WNBA rookie season telling the star that she needed to speak out in defense of her black teammates and opponents against online "hate."

But did anyone ask Clark about the "hate" that she faces on a daily basis? No. They were much more concerned with the black and LGBTQ players and their feelings than Clark's physical safety.

Hill had a chance to stand out among the crowd and issue an apology to correct her previous statement.

Unfortunately, she's just like the rest of the sports media; they have decided that Caitlin Clark is incapable of being a victim – even when she literally is the victim of a crime – because she's white and the black women of the WNBA are perpetual victims – even when they aren't actually victims of anything.