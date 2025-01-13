Man Arrested Over Extremely Disturbing Allegations Involving Caitlin Clark

A man has been taken into custody after allegedly stalking Caitlin Clark.

Michael Lewis, a man from Texas, was arrested Sunday in Indianapolis and hit with a stalking charge, according to ABC News. The Marion County Prosecutor's office alleged the man sent the Indiana Fever star "numerous threats and sexually explicit messages to Clark via his social media accounts."

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement on the arrest, "No matter how prominent a figure you are, this case shows that online harassment can quickly escalate to actual threats of physical violence," according to the same ABC report.

Lewis is accused of sending "numerous sexually explicit messages over X" between December 16, 2024 and January 2, 2025 to the Indiana Fever star. He was traced using the IP address. Clark was aware of the situation, and told authorities that his presence in Indianapolis made her "very concerned for her safety," according to the same report.

Now, he's facing a serious criminal case tied to his alleged actions.

Clark set the WNBA on fire during her rookie season, and won the league's Rookie of the Year award. She took the Fever from being the worst team in the league to the playoffs in her first year. She finished the season averaging 19.2 points per game, 8.4 assists per game and 5.7 rebound per game.