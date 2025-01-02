Angel Reese Claps Back At Body-Shaming Haters By Wearing Basically Nothing On New Year's Eve

Nothing like starting the new year with another WNBA post! Let's see, who should we kick things off with … Angel Reese or Caitlin Clark?

I'm gonna go with … Angel! Happy New Year.

Look, there's a ton going on right now between the sports world and the regular (way more miserable) world, so I didn't plan on pumping out an Angel Reese blog today. The WNBA doesn't start for a few more months (sad!), and, frankly, I think we're all tired of it anyway.

That being said, when Angel defies all the haters by wearing basically nothing on New Year's Eve, it's news. It's my job to report the news.

So, here's the news. Take this, haters!

Angel Reese is ready to roll in 2025

A lot going on here, if you ask me. Angel Reese and the Sexualization of Angel Reese has been a hot topic in these spaces for years now.

And it's mainly because Angel complained last April that people "sexualize" her too much. True story!

See? Told you. Now, the death threats stuff is dumb. Don't do that, people. Come on. You're better than that.

Well, actually, you're probably not, but whatever. I like to think we, as a society, should be better than that.

Anyway, the sexualization stuff took off like a rocket, mainly because Angel posts #content like you just saw from NYE all the time. Not to mention the fact that she … posed for SI Swimsuit last year!

SI!

Yeah, I mean – tough to argue sexualization when you're pumping out content like that.

Anyway, it appears Angel has stopped caring what all the haters say about her body, and she's officially taken the gloves off for 2025.

Oh, you wanna critique and analyze every single one of my posts? Fine! Analyze this, losers!

It's a new year, and a new Angel Reese. Can't wait for some WNBA action here in a few months!

I'm on pins and needles.