ESPN DEI Hire Tells Caitlin Clark Fans (The Majority Of WNBA Viewers) To Stop Watching WNBA Playoffs

Caitlin Clark's season is over. The Sun eliminated Clark's Fever on Wednesday. To many viewers, they have no interest in the WNBA season if Clark is not playing.

ESPN commentator David Dennis Jr. hopes that is the case.

"I hope the people who say they are staying away from the WNBA now that CC is gone actually keep to their promise," Dennis posted on X on Thursday. "These are about to be all-time series and their toxicity isn’t needed. Let us enjoy things."

In other words, an ESPN employee is encouraging the vast majority of WNBA viewers to stop watching the WNBA playoffs, which ESPN exclusively airs.

A drastic difference remains in interest between WNBA games featuring Clark and games that do not. This season, games in which Clark played averaged 1.178 million viewers. Games without her averaged just 394,000 viewers.

That is a difference of 199 percent.

The loss of Clark is significant for the WNBA and ESPN. No team sport in America is more dependent upon one player in terms of national viewership than the WNBA is on Clark. She is far more important to the WNBA than Patrick Mahomes is to the NFL or LeBron James is to the NBA.

If Clark's fans take Dennis' advice and stop watching the playoffs, the difference in ad revenue for ESPN could be in the tens of millions.

Dennis' reason for shooing fans away is also amusing: he claims Clark's fans are "toxic." However, in reality, her fans are just passionate and oppose the league-wide treatment of their favorite player.

Take David Dennis, for example.

This goof appeared on ESPN in June and shamed Caitlin Clark for not standing up for Chennedy Carter and the other black women who cheap-shotted her on the court.

According to Dennis, white women are born in " privilege " and thus have a "moral obligation" to defend people of color, no matter what – apparently, even if said people of color are hard-fouling them and sharing nasty tweets about them.

No, you, buffoon, Clark is not obligated to defend anyone trying to injure and belittle her. Black people do not get a pass for mistreating white people just because they are black.

Also, Clark's fans are not to blame for the "toxicity" surrounding her. Ghouls like Dennis are.

The toxicity around the WNBA emanates almost exclusively from black people in the WNBA and the media struggling to accept that a straight white girl from Iowa has ascended atop a historically black sport.

For months, players and television hosts have tried to diminish Clark's popularity as a product of white supremacy. Stephen A. Smith tried to do so on Thursday. It's a lie. Clark is a transcendent player who rewrote the record books in college and put forth one of the most impressive rookie seasons to date.

Plus, her style of play is riveting – much like Steph Curry's is.

Granted, this Dennis character isn't up for an honest discussion. In fact, he only works at ESPN because his father was a civil rights activist. He's the definition of a DEI hire.

Imagine a less talented Bomani Jones with an inability to pronounce words properly. That's David Dennis Jr.

And he's lucky. Err, privileged.

Imagine if a white ESPN employee told well over half of the WNBA's viewers this season to stop watching the playoffs — which air on ESPN. He'd be reprimanded immediately for going against the company's interests.