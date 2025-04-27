JB Bickerstaff Sounds Off On Officiating Mistake In Pistons' Demoralizing Loss

Detroit Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff criticized the officiating after a missed call in a critical moment during Sunday's game, contributing to Detroit's loss.

With 11 seconds left and the Pistons trailing by one point, Cade Cunningham missed a shot. Tim Hardaway Jr. attempted a three-pointer, but Knicks guard Josh Hart made significant contact with Hardaway.

The referees did not call a foul, sealing the Knicks' 94-93 victory in Game 4.

"You go back and look at the film, the guy leaves his feet," Bickerstaff said. "There’s contact on Tim Hardaway, his jump shot. I don’t know any other way around it. There’s contact on his jump shot. The guy leaves his feet, he’s at Timmy’s mercy, and I repeat, there’s contact on his jump shot."

Today’s NBA is increasingly affected by players’ foul-baiting tactics, where shooters prioritize drawing fouls over genuine shot attempts, making officiating decisions even more apparent to game outcomes.

"Did I make contact with him? Yeah, I made contact with him. Was it legal? I don’t know," Hart said in response to questions about the play.

"We’ll let the two-minute report say that. He shot-faked. I felt like I kind of got there. I felt like I was kind of strayed up. He kind of jumped into me trying to get the foul. At the end of the game, it’s tough. Especially that kind of play, bodies flying."

After the game, the NBA officiating crew admitted the error.

"During live play, it was judged that Josh Hart made a legal defensive play," said crew chief David Guthrie. "After postgame review, we observed that Hart makes body contact that is more than marginal to Hardaway Jr. and a foul should have been called."

Bickerstaff also expressed frustration over a missed call in Game 3, highlighting his ongoing concerns about inconsistent officiating.

The Pistons now trail 3-1 in their series against the New York Knicks, leaving the underdog team one game from elimination.

