Draymond Green's Costly Miss Sends Warriors to Play-In Tournament

On a chaotic Masters Sunday, the Warriors-Clippers face-off delivered a thrilling regular-season finale with major playoff implications.

The Clippers emerged victorious, 124-119, in overtime. 

One of the Warriors' biggest embarrassments was veteran Draymond Green, whose terrible layup attempt, under the basket, in the final moments sunk Golden State.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 13: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on April 13, 2025 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

Green had a clear shot but opted to lean back, hoping to draw a foul. 

The free-throw bait failed, and his missed layup, which could have tied the game in overtime, left Golden State trailing 121-119 with 30 seconds left in the extra period.

To his credit, he sank back-to-back threes in regulation, keeping the Warriors in contention against the Clippers. 

But without his reputation as a provocateur, Green might have garnered more sympathy for the crushing miss. 

Los Angeles overcame a sluggish first half, sparked by role player Norman Powell and star James Harden, who both surged in the third, fourth, and extra periods. 

The seventh-seeded Warriors couldn’t recover and now face the NBA’s play-in tournament to secure a postseason berth. 

Golden State got a final look at the basket in OT and let Buddy Hield brick a three-point attempt.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Ivica Zubac #40 of the LA Clippers goes up for a shot on Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Chase Center on April 13, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

It was a deflating regular-season end for Steve Kerr's team. Golden State hosts Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in their first play-in matchup.

NBA fans grilled Draymond for his bad ref bait.

