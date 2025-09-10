Jason Kelce Rips Into Jalen Carter For Spitting On Dak Prescott: 'What Are We Doing?'

Like everyone else who was tuned into the start of last week's contest between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, Jason Kelce was stunned at what unfolded between Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Carter was ejected for spitting on Prescott before a single snap was taken in the game, an eventual 24-20 win for Philadelphia.

Kelce, who spent his entire 13-year NFL career playing for the Eagles, did not let Carter off the hook by any means as he shared his thoughts on what unfolded during Wednesday's ‘New Heights’ podcast.

"What are we doing? I don’t understand why that would happen. It was just a very frustrating moment … It’s just a really awful thing to be a part of as a fan base, as an organization and for that player. He’s a great player. He’s had all of these character things or whatever surround him, and then to do this, all of that gets brought up," Kelce said.

"He has to be smarter than this. He has a chance to be one of the best defensive linemen in this era of football. That’s how dominant he has been to this point. Don’t let this dumb behavior jeopardize the career, the person and the legacy that you can build, especially in this city."

Kelce went on to send a bit of a message to Carter as well.

"Everybody gets caught up in the heat of the moment. He’s taken accountability. Now, moving forward, we need you to be better than that, Jalen," Kelce stated. "We have to have you better than that. And you need to be better than that for yourself."

The NFL announced earlier this week that Carter "has been suspended without pay for one game for his act of unsportsmanlike conduct in last Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys."

However, since Carter was disqualified before participating in a single play, the suspension is considered to have been served in Week 1, and he will forfeit his game check.

It is not clear if the Eagles will discipline Carter, but head coach Nick Sirianni stated that he would keep all of that in-house.