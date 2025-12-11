Jason Kelce BLASTS Eagles' Positivity Rabbit With Vulgar Rant

The Positivity Rabbit has garnered plenty of headlines in its short stint in the City of Brotherly Love, with many fans and pundits questioning the need for such a thing in an NFL locker room.

For those unfamiliar, the Philadelphia Eagles placed a giant, inflatable rabbit in their locker room to try and reverse the mojo of their two-game losing streak.

Well, it didn't last long, with the bunny being removed after a horrid performance from quarterback Jalen Hurts on Monday Night Football.

Hurts' five turnovers may have had something to do with the benching of the bunny, but there's a chance some choice words from retired Eagles center, Jason Kelce, might have kick-started the process as well.

Kelce sounded off on the Positivity Rabbit on the latest episode of he and his brother Travis' podcast, New Heights, and the future Hall of Fame offensive lineman was none too pleased with the locker room addition.

"I have no idea where this f***ing rabbit came from," Kelce said in his profanity-laced tirade.

"I think they tried it. It didn't work. You gotta ditch the rabbit. I mean the whole

thing's gotta go."

Kelce suggested this might have been the work of current Eagles guard Landon Dickerson, claiming it seemed like "his humor," but ultimately said Dickerson told him "it wasn't him," so the search for the culprit continues.

Regardless, Kelce was definitely not a fan of the rabbit being in the locker room following the losses, especially with Travis egging him on.

"Rabbit's gotta f***ing eat carrots. Get the f*** outta here."

Jason Kelce is seen as Philly royalty, so there is a good chance his rant had a hand in bringing in the inflatable pest control to remove this bad bunny from the premises.

It sounds like no one was a fan of the Positivity Rabbit, and now that he's gone, it will be interesting to see if the Birds return to their winning ways from earlier in the season.

On a related note, it's nice to see Jason Kelce still have so much sway over his former team.

Now if he could just do a rant about switching back to the Kelly Green jerseys full-time, we would be in business.

A man can dream!