Eagles Bench Their Weird 'Positivity Bunny' After Jalen Hurts' Performance From Hell

After that kind of performance by Jalen Hurts, the inflatable bunny gimmick seemed hatched out of derangement.

The so-called 'positivity bunny' introduced to the Philadelphia Eagles' locker room, last week, had the same luck as an Annabelle doll.

Days after the odd gag, the Eagles' brass reportedly dumped their "Vibes Bunny" — plugged into their locker room as a way to cheer up adult football players.

RELATED: Eagles Summon Massive, Inflatable 'Positivity Rabbit' To Get Their Season Back On Track

Less than a week later, the Dirty Birds poked a hole in the thing and promptly dumped it in the trash.

Per Inquirer reporter Jeff McLane, the team removed the positivity omen in the aftermath of a career-worst performance by Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who turned the ball over five times against the Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Another roller coaster season plagues Eagles fans as the reigning champions enter the final stretch of the 2025 season on a three-game losing streak.

Philly's offense has come under the most scrutiny, and perhaps needed the most ‘juju’ from the inflatable Easter decoration.

With a chance to dispel the critics against the Chargers, Philly wet the bed in an overtime battle, which was capped with a game-ending interception by Hurts. After that kind of performance, the inflatable bunny trick seemed hatched out of derangement.

Head coach Nick Sirianni knows the pressure is mounting on the offensive play-calling in Philly.

Not even longtime former Eagles guard Jason Kelce was on board with the gimmick.

"To be honest, I don’t really like the rabbit. It’s a little hokey," Kelce recently shared on the "New Heights" pod, "It didn’t work. You have to ditch the rabbit."

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela