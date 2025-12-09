Season of Giving: Jalen Hurts Generously Delivers 5 Turnovers to Chargers On Silent Monday Night

Forget Jingle Bells ... the only tune being sung in Philly is angry call to bench Jalen Hurts.

In the season of giving, Jalen Hurts delivered, but not to his team.

The Philadelphia Eagles' Week 14 performance was simply The Hurts Game, where the QB checked his list twice and made sure every turnover was delivered to the Chargers D, right on time.

Philly needed a strong outing versus a stalwart Chargers defense on Monday Night Football.

Eagles fans were practically asking for a Christmas miracle from their offense … instead, they got five turnovers by Hurts, including a career-high total of four interceptions.

The Eagles QB's final interception sealed the game in overtime as Hurts was picked off throwing into the endzone, giving the mightily injured Los Angeles Chargers a slim 22-19 victory.

Hark! The outraged voices now rise, demanding the benching of Hurts and the firing of Nick Sirianni, delivered faster than an overnight package.

The turnovers from Hurts piled up like the Dickens.

To boot, he turned the ball over twice in a single play — fumbling on a sack, recovering the football after the Chargers defender had the scoop punched out, but losing the ball once again.

Philly's defense did their part in limiting Chargers QB Justin Herbert.

The Chargers' offense wasn't in a position to best the Eagles, given Herbert was just a week removed from having pins surgically inserted into his non-throwing hand, which was still considered a major hindrance.

Herbert was sacked seven times compared to just once for Hurts, and threw under 200 yards, but still got the job done. LA's backfield helped shoulder the load, rushing for 169 yards.

Philly's offense outpaced the Chargers, but still couldn't punch a score in.

Saquon Barkley tallied a rushing touchdown on a 52-yard scamper and ran for 122 yards total.

Hurts stuck out as the issue, but the Eagles' coaching staff was the real story: they were sitting on a burning hot seat, constantly worried they'd be moved faster than an Elf on the Shelf.

All week, the discussion of offensive play-calling drew uproar from Philly fans, who practically begged Sirianni to take away play-calling responsibilities from their OC, Kevin Patullo.

Patullo also made headlines after having his New Jersey home egged following the Eagles' awful Black Friday loss to the Bears.

Nick Sirianni opted to spend more time with the offense through practice all week and leave the play-calling to Patullo.

After this silent night by the offense, Eagles fans will be throwing coals at Patullo's windows next.

Even A.J. Brown seemed visibly upset at Santa Hurts for filling the Chargers' stockings.

