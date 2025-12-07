Eagles Summon Massive, Inflatable 'Positivity Rabbit' To Get Their Season Back On Track

After dropping two straight games, the Philadelphia Eagles have brought in the Easter Bunny to fix the vibes.

Life comes at you fast. One minute you're hoisting the Lombardi Trophy as the Super Bowl champions. The next minute, you're inflating a 15-foot-tall Easter bunny to improve morale.

After dropping two straight games — including a Black Friday loss to the Bears and a complete meltdown against the Cowboys — the Philadelphia Eagles have officially entered the "try anything" phase of the NFL season. At 8-4, they're still in first place in the NFC East. But clearly, vibes needed correcting.

So the Eagles did what any rational, level-headed football team full of grown men would do: they introduced a gigantic locker-room "positivity rabbit."

So far, the reactions are mixed. According to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Ashlyn Sullivan, the offensive linemen love it. Of course they do.

But Saquon Barkley, apparently not much of an Easter Bunny guy, admitted he had no clue what he was looking at.

"I don’t know, I have no idea," he told reporters. "I’m not like into holidays … I’m not a really joyful holiday person I guess. I was told it’s a vibe bunny. The vibes are high."

The vibes may be high, but the ceiling in the Eagles' locker room is not. According to an NFLPA survey, the Eagles finished 28th out of 32 teams in locker room size. And now 53 professional football players have to share that limited real estate with a massive inflatable animal.

But with the way the last couple of weeks have gone, maybe a "Positivity Rabbit" is just what the defending champs need to right the ship. Or maybe it's just as ridiculous as it looks.

In any case, they'll face the Chargers in Los Angeles on Monday night. And if Philly doesn't win that one, don't be surprised if that bunny is mysteriously popped by Tuesday morning.