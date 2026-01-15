Jameis Winston Describing 'Crazy A**' Cam Skattebo Is Must-See TV

Winston delivered an all-time breakdown of the Giants rookie running back on the "New Heights" podcast.

If you needed any more proof that Jameis Winston is must-see TV every time he's handed a microphone, his latest appearance on New Heights delivered.

While chatting with Jason and Travis Kelce, Winston launched into a wildly entertaining breakdown of New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo. And it all started with a Disney movie. Because why not?

"Man, bro, I was watching Lilo and Stitch with the kids, right? And you know how like Lilo is in this other land, but, you know, he steals the ship to escape that land because he's about to go to prison or whatever? He just finds his way on the Earth," Winston explained.

"That's what Cam Skattebo is. He is from a football kingdom somewhere else. Somebody just dropped his crazy ass on Earth and said, 'Go run that pill.'"

He explained that the Skattebo comparisons started flying internally in the Giants' QB room. But not everyone was buying them.

"You know, we had [Russell Wilson] in the room. And Jaxson [Dart], he's young. Bless him. He said, 'You know Cam, you know Skat is about the same size as Marshawn Lynch,'" Winston recalled, which had the Kelces cracking up.

"Russell said, 'Marshawn's thigh is the same size as Cam Skattebo.' I doubled down, and I was like, 'Jax, I don't know. Come on now, you can't compare him to Beast Mode.'"

But one moment during the Giants' game against the Kansas City Chiefs changed his mind.

"[Skattebo] and Nick Bolton met in that hole. And, you know, Bolton's built like a refrigerator," Winston said. "And when he ran over Nick Bolton in that hole, I said, ‘Okay, this white boy right here is something serious.’"

A fan favorite, Skattebo racked up 617 rushing and receiving yards and seven touchdowns over eight games during his rookie campaign before suffering a nasty, season-ending ankle injury against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Winston had a funny anecdote about that one, too.

"Man like so against the Eagles, he fractures his ankle. Greg Van Roten is out there trying to help him up," Winston said. "He said Scat was like, 'Help me up. Help me up.' He's like, 'I don't think so'… The guy's out there, 'help me up!' That's the toughness that he possesses."

The Giants expect Skattebo to be ready for the start of the 2026 season, though the former Arizona State star said last week he'd like to be on the field for spring practices. And if you ask Jameis Winston, that's not out of the realm of possibility.

After all, "He is from a different planet, bro."