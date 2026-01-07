Cam Skattebo Steps Into Leadership Role While Issuing Important Reminder To Giants' Teammates

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo had his rookie campaign cut in half after suffering a grueling injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in late October. While the fearless runner may still only be 23 years old and has just eight NFLgames under his belt, he's looking to become a leader inside the New York locker room heading into year two.

The Giants began a new era this season after handing over the reins to rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, and they'll be starting fresh again in 2026 with the franchise looking for yet another new head coach. Skattebo will be a key piece of the Giants' future on the field, but he also made it clear he understands the importance of the leadership and culture outside the white lines as well.

"The leadership role in the players in the locker room also needs to be improved," Skattebo told reporters while cleaning out his locker room on Monday.

The Giants are headlined by a young core with Dart, Skattebo, Abdul Carter, and Malik Nabers, but the roster is still riddled with veteran talent, which make the young running back's comments a bit eye-opening.

Skattebo wasn't done there when it came to the conversation about being a leader for the franchise.

"We have to have those tough conversations with each other, make sure that everything that we do in this building and out of this building is for this building," Skattebo continued, before laying out a real-life example.

"We have to understand that if we go out and drink, we can’t be driving. That’s something that people get in trouble over in the offseason, and that’s something that we need to take [seriously]."

Skattebo's comments about not drinking and driving may be obvious, but that doesn't mean they're not important. Every offseason, NFL players get in trouble with the law while behind the wheel, and Skattebo would like his teammates not to become members of that group.

The former Arizona State star rushed for 410 yards and scored five touchdowns on 101 carries during his shortened rookie campaign.