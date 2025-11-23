Doctors Said Cam Skattebo Suffered 'Best Possible Injury' To Ankle

The Giants rookie running back's season-ending ankle injury looked catastrophic, but doctors surprised him with the “best possible" diagnosis.

The Cam Skattebo injury is bad. But it's not as bad as it could be.

The New York Giants rookie running back suffered what looked like a season-ending disaster in Week 8. But according to his doctors, he somehow walked away with the "best possible" version of an ugly ankle injury.

"I got to the hospital, they said this was the best possible injury," Skattebo said on YouTuber N3on's show this week.

Still, the diagnosis was pretty gnarly.

"I broke my fibula, the outside bone," Skattebo said. "And I tore the ligament that goes from here [pointing to the top of his foot] to my ankle. And then, since the bone broke, a full dislocation of the ankle. It was like 90 degrees. There’s a tendon that holds your two bones together at the ankle, that also tore."

Fixing all of that required major surgery.

"So they put, it’s called a tightrope, they put it inside," he said. "They drill a hole in your bones, and they put it in there, and it holds your bones together. But it’s really hard to do again — that won’t tear."

In the meantime, the former Arizona State Sun Devil seems to be thoroughly enjoying his recovery. Skattebo recently made an appearance on Monday Night Raw at Madison Square Garden, even jumping into a skit with Dominik Mysterio.

WATCH: Giants RB Cam Skattebo Is Back In Action... Except It Was On Monday Night Raw

Before going down, Skattebo had become a fan favorite and provided a spark to the Giants' offense, recording 617 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns.

At 2-9, the Giants are in last place in the NFC East. But Skattebo is already looking ahead to next season, and his expectations are high.

"Like, this year’s probably not going so well, but next year is gonna be pretty insane," Skattebo said. "I’m gonna say we’re gonna go 12-5 regular season, and then it’s playoffs, obviously."

Obviously!