Giants RB Cam Skattebo Is Back In Action... Except It Was On Monday Night Raw

Skattebo looked ready to hop in the ring... had he not had his ankle fall apart last month

New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo had his solid rookie season derailed by injury. Still, he was back in some kind of action at Madison Square Garden during the latest episode of the WWE's Monday Night Raw.

Skattebo's first season with the G-Men came to a premature end late last month against the Philadelphia Eagles when he suffered a nasty ankle injury.

While that ended his season, he looked like he was ready for action when he jumped into the fray during a confrontation between the villainous wrestling stable, the Judgement Day, and comedian Andrew Schulz.

Monday night's episode marked John Cena's final appearance on Raw, and he teamed up with WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and Sheamus to take on the Judgement Day's "Dirty" Dom Mysterio, Finn Bálor, and JD McDonagh.

Cena's side came out victorious, and he'll face "Dirty" Dom one-on-one this weekend in San Diego at Survivor Series.

But during a commercial, Mysterio and the Judgement Day were cutting a promo that involved them getting into it with Schulz.

Mysterio then went for the jugular and mentioned NYC's lack of championship success in recent years, specifically calling out Skattebo, who was joined by a handful of Giants teammates.

First off, hats off to Skattebo for wearing a Rangers centennial jersey. Those are great. Plus, it was a Matt Rempe jersey. So I think this makes him the unofficial King of New York.

But that was a great little scuffle that kicked off, especially the shove Skattebo gave JD McDonagh. For my money, he sells better than anyone else in the WWE right now.

I mean, come on, he made a dude with an ankle that exploded three weeks ago look like he could hop in the ring for a match next week.

Who knows if this is setting up anything in the future, but even if this was a one-off, it was still fun.

And, better yet, it led to merch!