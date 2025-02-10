Ja'Marr Chase Happily Dances On Chiefs' Grave After Super Bowl Loss

Few people hate the Kansas City Chiefs more than Ja'Marr Chase does.

So, naturally, the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver took great pleasure in watching the two-time defending champions lose to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. And they didn't just lose — the Chiefs got pummeled, 40-22. And the only reason the score was even that close was because of some fourth-quarter garbage points.

After the game, Chase hopped on his Instagram story to post a meme, showing the Bengals happily watching a lopsided fight between the Eagles and Chiefs.

Chase has certainly not been shy about his disdain for the Chiefs. The All-Pro wide receiver uses every opportunity he can to throw shade at the team that has dominated the AFC for the past six seasons.

There was that time in December 2023, for example, when he trashed the Chiefs' secondary, saying none of the team's DBs could keep up with a receiver one-on-one.

Last spring, Chase refused to say Patrick Mahomes' name when it came time to vote for the NFL's top-100 players.

Most recently, during an event ahead of this year's Pro Bowl, the 24-year-old wideout left no confusion as to whom he was rooting for in the Super Bowl.

"Everyone knows I’m not a KC fan, so I’m hoping Saquon [Barkley] rushes for like 200 this game," he told reporters.

Barkley actually only ran for 57 yards, but that was plenty for the Eagles to secure the win and give the world's biggest Chiefs hater a reason to celebrate.

Chase and the Bengals finished the 2024 season 9-8 and just missed a spot in the playoffs. Of course, they would have made the postseason if the Chiefs could just have beaten the Denver Broncos in Week 18. Instead, Kansas City sat all its starters and took a 38-0 beating in the Mile High City.

Add that to Ja'Marr Chase's list of grievances.