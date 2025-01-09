Travis Kelce Says He ‘Ain’t F*cking Scared' Of Nobody, Would Take On Bengals In Walmart Parking Lot

The Kansas City Chiefs were walloped by the Denver Broncos, 38-0, in their regular-season finale last week. But Travis Kelce is shutting down accusations that his team lost on purpose.

Of course, the game meant nothing for Kansas City. Having already secured the No. 1 seed (and a first-round bye) in the playoffs, the Chiefs sat all their starters and just went through the motions during Sunday's game in the Mile High City. But the game did matter to the Cincinnati Bengals, who were eliminated from playoff contention by the Broncos' win.

Some folks questioned whether the Chiefs threw the game on purpose in order to avoid the possibility of facing Joe Burrow and the Bengals in the postseason. But on the most recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Kelce shut that suggestion down.

"I ain’t scared of f*cking nobody," Travis said. "I wanted them in the f*cking playoffs. I want to slay every dragon one by one, like Mortal Kombat. I don’t even want this to be we play the lowest seed. Just give me the best teams — AFC, NFC. Give me all of them, Mortal Kombat style. I’ll go through every f*cking one of them, just giving it my best f*cking effort. I ain’t scared of a single soul, man."

When his brother and co-host Jason Kelce repeated the suggestion that Travis didn't want to see the Bengals at "Burrowhead," "Travis confidently said he’d gladly take on the Bengals in the local Walmart parking lot

"I don’t give a sh*t," the All-Pro tight end said.

While the Bengals are done for the season, the Chiefs get two weeks of rest before their Divisional Round match-up against either the Los Angeles Chargers or Houston Texans.

But hey, since both Cincy and KC are free this weekend, is anyone up for a game in the Walmart parking lot?